Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Up to 80% Off 'Super Saturday' Sale + Extra 30%
Sale
Jul 25, 2020
Expires : 07/25/20
14  Likes 0  Comments
5
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Today only, Kohl's is offering an up to 80% off 'Super Saturday' Sale plus an extra 30% off when cardholders use code SUMMER30 and free shipping with code JULYMVCFREE at checkout!

Non-cardholders can use code YOUGET15 for an extra 15% off with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Plus, everyone scores $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent (redeemable from 7/27 - 8/2)!

Other Notable Offers:

🏷 Deal Tags

men's clothing patio women's clothing Top Sale Summer kohls Bottoms
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Kohl's See All arrow
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off 'Dashing Deal Days' + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
BOGO Free Boots + Extra 20% Off
BOGO
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
$10 Off $40 Cuddl Duds Sale + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Small Kitchen Appliances from $7.99
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 70% Off Women's Handbags + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up To 85% Off Kohl's Clearance + extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up To 75% Off Nike Shoes, Clothing, and Accessories - Kohls
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 85% Off Toys Clearance from $1.99
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
NordicTrack 25-Pound Dumbbell
$89.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
Free $5 Kohls Cash - Amazon Returns (In-Store)
Freebie
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Target
Target
Black Friday 2020 Sale Announced
NEWS
HOT
Macy's
Macy's
Black Friday Sneak Peek Event
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Target
Target
Target Black Friday Deals Now!
SALE
HOT
Costco
Costco
Up to $1000 Off November Member-Only Savings
SALE
HOT
Costco
Costco
Up to $2000 Off Online-Only Member Savings
SALE
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger
Up to 75% Off Sale + Extra 40% Off Sitewide
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
Up to 70% Off UGG for the Family
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Holiday Preview Now Live!
SALE
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart Announces “Black Friday Deals for Days”
NEWS
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Eddie Bauer
Eddie Bauer
Kids' Quest Fleece Hooded Jacket (6 Colors)
$19.50 $39.00
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Costco
Costco
2-Pc Nautica Ladies' PJ Set (3 Colors)
$15.99 $19.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Up to $1000 Off November Member-Only Savings
SALE
HOT
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger
Up to 75% Off Sale + Extra 40% Off Sitewide
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Aerie
Aerie
8 for $31 Undies (Multiple Styles)
$3.88 ea $8.95 ea
Cashback Up to 4.0% 💎
Express
Express
40-50% Off Everything
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Hollister
Hollister
BOGO 50% Off Holiday Gift Savings
BOGO
Costco
Costco
December Member Only Savings Book (Starts 11/23)
SALE
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
10 for $35 PINK Panties + Free $25 Reward Card
$3.50ea $10.50ea
Costco
Costco
Buy 2, Get $10 Off Outwear (Mult. Styles)
$10 Off
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
2/$9.98 Weatherproof Vintage Ladies' Comfy Vest (3 Color Choices) + Free Shipping
$4.99 ea $9.99 ea
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow