Today only, Kohl's is offering an extra 40%, 30%, or 20% off mystery coupon via email. Just check your inbox for an email titled "Your mystery offer is here!" from Kohl's. Shipping is free on orders over $75.



Other Notable Offers:

Cardholders: 30% off w/ code HAPPY30



Select Rewards members: free shipping w/ code NOVMVCFREE



All shoppers: 15% off w/ code SAVE15



Earn $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 Spent



Extra 20% off jewelry w/ code JEWELRY20