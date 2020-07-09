Up to 80% Off Labor Day Sale + $10 Off $25 + Extra 20% Off
Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: Today
About this Deal
|Kohl's is having an up to 80% Off Labor Day Sale with free shipping on $75+ orders. Even better, get an extra 20% off your purchase with code ORCHARD or code APPLES plus $10 off $25+ with code LABORDAY used at checkout!
Plus, earn $5 Kohl's Cash for every $25 spent. Redeemable from 9/9 to 9/16.
Other Notable Offers:
Related to this item:home decor home kitchen Apparel kohls major appliances Bed & Bath Labor Day Sale
What's the matter?