Forever 21

$6 Faux Leather Crossbody Bag
$6.00 $24.99
5h ago
Expires : 01/04/21
About this Deal

Forever 21 is offering the Faux Leather Crossbody Bag for $6, originally priced at $24.99. At checkout, use promo code: EXTRA50 to drop price to $6.00. Shipping is free on orders $50+ or opt for free shipping to your local Forever 21 store.

Bag Details
  • Faux leather crossbody bag
  • Accented with luxurious high-polish detailing
  • Structured box body
  • Partial curb chain design at the removable shoulder strap
  • Woven lining
  • Top push-lock closure

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
5h ago
Not a dupe of expired 2019 deal: https://www.dealsplus.com/Women_deals/p_faux-leather-crossbody-bag6
Thanks, DP staff.
