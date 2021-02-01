Forever 21
$6.00
$24.99
5h ago
Expires : 01/04/21
16 Likes 1 Comments
0See Deal
About this Deal
|
Forever 21 is offering the Faux Leather Crossbody Bag for $6, originally priced at $24.99. At checkout, use promo code: EXTRA50 to drop price to $6.00. Shipping is free on orders $50+ or opt for free shipping to your local Forever 21 store.
Bag Details
🏷 Deal Tagswomen's fashion Handbags crossbody bag Forever 21 Crossbody Bags Gifts For Her Women's Handbags & Bags Crossbody Handbags
What's the matter?