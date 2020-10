Forever 21 is offering the Hooded Cropped Windbreaker for $9, originally priced at $29.99. Shipping is free on orders $50+ or opt for free shipping to your local Forever 21 store.



Jacket Details

Woven windbreaker



Toggle drawstring hood and hem



Long raglan sleeves with elasticized cuffs



Mesh lining



Zip welt pockets with a pull string



Mock buttoned flap pockets



Front zip closure



Cropped fit



Hand wash cold