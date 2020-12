Aeropostale is offering the Faux Fur Trim Hooded Parka (2 color choices) for $45.00, originally priced at $129.95. Shipping is free to home.



Jacket Details

Woven fabric



Removable faux fur hood trim



Snapped & zipper placket



Snap-flap front pockets



Rib-knit cuffs



Relaxed fit



Fleece-line collar & Drawstring hood



Waist cinch cord



Machine wash/dry