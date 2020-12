The Children's Place is offering 60% off Kids' Boots 12/1. Shipping is free to home or store.



More Ways to Save

Text: KIDS to 89700 for a $18 off $40+ coupon.



to for a $18 off $40+ coupon. Get a $10 off $40+ coupon with email or 'new' email sign-up and with sign-up for text alerts.



Through 11/30, get 2x Reward Points with every purchase.