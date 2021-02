Kohl's is inviting select loyal customers to become Product Champions to try out products for free and submit reviews. If you like the product, you can keep it!



How It Works:

Product Champions is a product sampling program made up of a community of loyal Kohl’s customers



Kohl’s Product Champions is an exclusive, invite-only community



Once a shopper becomes a Kohl’s Product Champion, they receive products relevant to them and their lifestyles



Product Champions write honest reviews of their products on Kohls.com (and share them on social channels)