Victoria's Secret is offering PINK Leggings for $25.00! Shipping is free on orders over $100. Or, Angel Card holders can use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.



Also, shop their PINK Tees for $12.95!



Plus, score a Tote Bag for free with ay $85 purchase when you use code PINKTOTE at checkout.



Other Notable PINK Offers:

5 for $30 PINK Panties