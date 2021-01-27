Through 2/10, get a free Victoria's Secret Wallet, regularly priced at up to $44.00 each, with any Handbag or Suitcase purchase. Shipping is free on orders $100+. Angel Card Holders use promo code: VCSHIP50 for free shipping on orders $50+.



Note: Get a free $20 off $50+ 'VS Spring Reward Card' with this purchase. Redeem card 2/24 through 3/9..