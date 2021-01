Old Navy is offering their Girls' Slipper Socks in 3 colors for only $4.48 (extra 25% auto-applied at checkout) with free shipping on orders over $50, or opt for free curbside pickup.



Slipper Details

Cozy plush chenille slipper sock



Cushioned foot bed



Soft-brushed faux-suede midsole and outsole



Contrast whip-stitching and textured gripper dots



Machine wash cold; tumble dry low