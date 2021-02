Today only, Kate Spade has the Greene Street Small Mariella (3 Colors) for only $69! Shipping is free.



Product Details:

Dimensions: 14.1"h x 13.58"w x 5"d



drop: 8.5"



refined grain leather



two way spade jacquard lining



shoulder bag with zip closure



interior zip pocket



foil embossed logo



dual interior slide pockets



interior slide pocket



dust bag not included



Received 4.6 stars out of 248 reviews