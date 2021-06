Hanes is offering their Men's Sport Mesh Pocket Shorts (5 Colors) for only $9.00 with free shipping on orders over $40.



Shopping for more? Buy 3 or more shorts and get 20% off!



Details:

Breathable, athletic fit mesh shorts



Sewn-in mesh liner



Side-seam mesh-lined pockets



9" inseam



Received 4+ stars from over 155 reviews