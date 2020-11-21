Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Victorias Secret

$25 Leggings & $15 Sports Bras + Free $25 Reward Card
Sale
2h ago
Expires : 11/24/20
9  Likes 0  Comments
4
See Deal

About this Deal

Victoria's Secret PINK is offering $25 Leggings & $15-$20 Sports Bras through 11/24. Shipping is free on orders over $100 or Angel Card Holders use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on $50+ orders.

Note: Get a free '$25 VS Holiday Reward Card' with your $20+ purchase.

Notable Sale Categories:

🏷 Deal Tags

Black Friday Holiday Shopping Sports Bras Bottoms holiday gifts Victoria's Secret PINK yoga & training Women's Leggings & Tights
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Victorias Secret See All arrow
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Up to 50% Off PINK Clearance + Extra 25% Off
SALE
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Up to $40 Off Bras + Free $25 Reward Card
SALE
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
$7.95 Mists & Body Care + Free Reward Offer
$7.95 $18.00
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
$10-$30 Off PJ Sets + Free $25 Reward Card
Offer
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Holiday Deals & Savings + Free $25 Reward Card
SALE
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Black Friday Deals Are On + Free $25 Reward Card
SALE
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
$35 VS Crossbody Bags + Free $25 Reward
$35.00 $58.00
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
$15 Hats, Gloves & Scarves + More
$15.00 $29.50
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
7 for $32 Panties + Free $25 Reward Card
$4.57ea $10.50ea
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Free $25 Reward Card w/ $30 Leggings & $25 Bras
$30.00 $69.50
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Macy's
Macy's
2020 Black Friday AD Just Released!
BF AD
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Sams Club
Sams Club
10 Days of Thanks-Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
Macy's
Macy's
Black Friday Starts Now Sale + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet
70% Off Everything Black Friday Event
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Target
Target
Black Friday New Week's Deal! #3
SALE
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
2020 Black Friday Ad Released!
BF AD
Macy's
Macy's
$20 Skechers Women's Shoes (Mult. Styles)
$20.00 $50.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
$4.99 Style & Co. Leggings (Multiple Styles)
$4.99 $19.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Target
Target
Hot Electronic 'Black Friday Now' Deals Now Live!
SALE
adidas
adidas
Up to 50% Off Sale + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Costco
Costco
Now Live! Holiday Savings Event
SALE
HOT
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Up to 50% Off Cyber Deals
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
2020 Black Friday AD Just Released!
BF AD
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
2020 Black Friday Event #3 Ad
BF AD
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Costco
Costco
Member-Only Savings Coupon Book 2020 AD
AD
ALDI
ALDI
2020 Christmas Catalog
Ad
HOT
Rite Aid
Rite Aid
Black Friday Ad 2020 Released!
BF AD
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Up to 50% Off PINK Clearance + Extra 25% Off
SALE
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Black Friday Deals Are On + Free $25 Reward Card
SALE
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
Black Friday Baby Deals + More!
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
arrow
arrow