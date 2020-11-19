Victorias Secret
Sale
13h ago
Expires : 11/24/20
13 Likes 1 Comments
0See Deal
About this Deal
|
Shop the Victoria's Secret Holiday Sale with extra savings on 'all things holiday!' Shipping is free on orders $100+. Through 11/19, get free shipping on orders $60+. Angel Card Holders use promo code: VCSHIP50 for free shipping on orders $50+.
Note: Get a free '$25 VS Holiday Reward Card' with your $20+ purchase. Redeem card 11/3 through 11/18.
Notable VS Holiday Deals Categories
🏷 Deal TagsTop Victoria's Secret Holiday Shopping Bottoms holiday gifts Stocking Stuffers Gifts For Her Luxury Beauty Gifts
What's the matter?