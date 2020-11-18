Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Victorias Secret

Holiday Savings Event + Free Reward Card & More
3h ago
Expires : 11/18/20
16  Likes 2  Comments
About this Deal

Shop the Victoria's Secret Holiday Sale to stock up on your faves and holiday gifts. Shipping is free on orders $100+. Angel Card Holders use promo code: VCSHIP50 for free shipping on orders $50+.

Note: Get a free $25 'VS Holiday Reward Card' with your $20+ purchase. Redeem card 12/3 through 12/18.

Notable Holiday Savings Categories

Victoria's Secret Bras Victoria's Secret Panties yoga & training
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
12m ago
🔥 🔥 🔥
amee22
amee22 (L3)
1h ago
👍
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Free $25 Reward Card w/ Up to 50% Off Brands We Love
SALE
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Holiday Savings Event + Free Reward Card & More
SALE
