Walmart

Huge Deals, Hot Gifts, & Hundreds of Rollbacks!
Sale
17h ago
Expires : 12/25/20
24  Likes
8
Head over Walmart to shop their "Deals Wonderland" with huge deals on hot gifts and hundreds of rollbacks for everyone on your holiday list! Shipping is free on orders $35+, or opt for free shipping (on most items) to your local Walmart store.

Notable 'Deals Wonderland' Savings Categories


Other Notable 'Winter Wonderland' Deals

🏷 Deal Tags

toys electronics Walmart Holiday Shopping holiday gifts Holidays & Celebrations Cold Weather Essentials beauty gifts
💬 9  Comments

pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
7h ago
Admin, Is this deal buried?
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
6h ago
My feature listing of the Walmart listing was duplicated and still left up, now the title has been changed on the dupe to Wonderland, and mine remains buried.
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
9h ago
Sorry. Duplicate.
Great minds think alike:)
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
9h ago
According to the time stamp, my deal was listed first. It looks like my deal was buried.
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
9h ago
Sigh...and I put SO much TIME and EFFORT into this deal; listing all the categories.
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
8h ago
I know the feeling, often. I am sorry.
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
4h ago
Seems like this deal is missing some info. Ezzy go ahead and add the expiration you had on your deal and we will approve you for credit. You will both split credit, since there is important info missing.
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
4h ago
Thanks:)
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
17h ago
💕 💕 💕 💕
