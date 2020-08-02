Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's

Kohl's

Instant Pot Aura Pro 8-Qt. Multicooker + $10 Cash
$59.99 $180.00
Jul 31, 2020
Expires : 08/02/20
About this Deal

For a limited-time only, Kohl’s is offering Instant Pot Aura Pro 8-qt Multicooker for just $59.99 (Reg $179.99) with free shipping on $75+ or free store pickup. Plus, get $10 Kohl's Cash with this purchase!

Features:
  • 8-Quart capacity
  • 9.50" H x 12" W x 17" D
  • 10 Smart Programs for various dishes
  • 1500-Watt heating element
  • Tempered glass lid
  • 24-hour ‘Delay Start’ function
  • Automatic Keep Warm function
  • Cooking pot, lid, steam/roasting rack: dishwasher safe

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Michael winslow
Michael winslow (L0)
Aug 02, 2020
grate deal....
