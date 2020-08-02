For a limited-time only, Kohl’s is offering Instant Pot Aura Pro 8-qt Multicooker for just $59.99 (Reg $179.99) with free shipping on $75+ or free store pickup. Plus, get $10 Kohl's Cash with this purchase!



Features:

8-Quart capacity



9.50" H x 12" W x 17" D



10 Smart Programs for various dishes



1500-Watt heating element



Tempered glass lid



24-hour ‘Delay Start’ function



Automatic Keep Warm function



Cooking pot, lid, steam/roasting rack: dishwasher safe