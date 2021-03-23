If everybody bought one used item this year, instead of buying new, it would save 449 million pounds of waste. With Levi’s SecondHand, we’re inviting you to join us in a more sustainable future.

How It Works

Step 1 - Drop off your old Levi’s® jeans and denim jackets at participating stores. You’ll get a gift card for a future purchase.

Step 2 - We professionally clean, sort and list clothes on SecondHand.levi.com, keeping garments in use and out of landfills.

Step 3 -Shop responsibly with Levi’s® SecondHand. You’ll help the planet, one reworn piece at a time.