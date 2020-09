Woot! has the 30-Fl Oz Isosteel Double Walled Slimline Vacuum Flask for only $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members.



Note: must log in with Prime to access deal.



Product Details:

Vacuum technology ensures extended thermal performance 12 hours hot up to 24 hours cold



Double-walled 18/8 stainless steel BPA-free and FDA & LFGB certified



Stainless steel/plastic screw-on mug



Colour coated finish



Received 4.4 stars out of 35 reviews