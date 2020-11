JCPenney just released a TGI Black Friday Ad with pre-Black Friday prices on 1,000s of new deals valid from 11/6 to 11/8! Plus, score an extra 30% off when you use code HURRY8 at checkout.



Notable Offers:

Cooks 1.5-Qt Slow Cooker for $4.99 (Reg. $22) after $5 Rebate



(Reg. $22) after $5 Rebate Limited Edition 1 1/4 ct. t.w Diamond in 10K Gold for $549.99 (Reg. $2,500)



(Reg. $2,500) See More

Plus, see their 2020 Black Friday ad here!