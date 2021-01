Amazon is offering these KKomForme Baby Sneakers for Boys and Girls Soft Walking Shoes,Rainbow Unicorn,5 Toddler for only $5.50 when you clip an extra $3.00 whit coupon at the product page with free shipping on orders $25+ of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.



Product Details:

Polyvinyl Chloride sole

【 HIGH-QUALITY 】 - Safety tested for peace of mind., NO any stimulation to the skin of the kids.

【SOFT】 - Soft, lightweight, and anti-slip soles are well-crafted to make walking feel natural.

【EASY ON】 - An Lazy Loafers Shoes design makes our Moccasins easy to put on, take off.

【Cute DESIGN】 - Cute designed for your kids to wear when they are back to school lined with natural, comfortable padded insole for those little feet to help them walk freely.

【Unique Design】 -Non-slip outsole provides excellent traction,lightweight .

Received 4.4+ stars out of 1,220+ reviews!