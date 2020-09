Kate Spade is offering Kate Spade Spencer Small Dome Crossbody (Iris Bloom) for only $47.40 when you use coupon Code HEATINGUP at checkout. Shipping is free on this order.



Product Details :

5.6"h x 9.8"w x 2.95"d



soft saffiano leather



spade flower jacquard lining



crossbody with zip-top closure



interior zipper pocket



exterior slip pocket



pinmount logo



fits up to an iphone xs max