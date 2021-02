Today only, Kate Spade has their Kerri Small Flap Wallet On a String (Mult. Colors) for only $59.00 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Smooth leather



Lining: two way spade



Trim: cocker



Wallet with flap closure



Interior zip pocket



Interior snap pocket



Twelve interior credit card slots



Foil embossed logo



Dimensions: 5.3"h x 7.5"w



Dust bag not included



Received 4+ stars out of 100+ reviews