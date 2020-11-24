Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's

$8.49 Hooded Bath Wraps (25 Choices) + More
$8.49 $21.99
20h ago
Expires : 11/27/20
Kohl's is offering $8.49 Kids Hooded Bath Wraps (25 choices) originally priced at $21.99 each. At checkout, use promo code: THANKS to drop the price of each hooded towel wrap to $8.49. Shipping is free on orders $75+ or opt for free shipping (on most items) to your local Kohl's store.

More Ways to Save

Disney kohls Holiday Shopping holiday gifts Bath Wraps gifts for kids kids bath wrap Hooded Bath Towels
