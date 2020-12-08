Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Up to 80% Off 3-Day Sale + Extra 30% Off

Expires: 08/12/20
Kohl's is offering an up to 80% off 3-day sale plus an extra 30% off when cardholders use code PLEASANT30 and free shipping with code AUGMVCFREE at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code SAVEBIG15 for an extra 15% off with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Plus, everyone scores $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent (redeemable from 8/17-23)!

Other Notable Offers:

