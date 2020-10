For a limited time, Kohl's is offering up to 70% off Super Saturday Sale, plus an extra 15%-30% off when you use offers listed below. Shipping is free on orders over $75.



Available Offers:

Cardholders get an extra 30% off w/ code SHINE30



Cardholders get free shipping w/ code OCTMVCFREE



Extra 15% off w/ codes YOUSAVE or LETSGO



or Extra 30%, 20% or 15% off w/ a New Kohl's Card



Plus, everyone earns $10 Kohl's Cash on every $50 spent from now until 10/12