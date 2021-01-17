Kohl's
Sale
8h ago
Expires : 01/24/21
9 Likes 2 Comments
4See Deal
About this Deal
|
Kohl's is offering up to 50% off Valentine's Day gifts, plus cardholders get an extra 30% off with code FAVORITE30 and free shipping with code JANMVCFREE applied at checkout!
Non-cardholders can get an extra 15% off purchases with code SAVINGS15 until 1/18 and free shipping on orders over $75.
Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.
Notable Valentine's Day Gifts Categories:
🏷 Deal TagsFree Shipping kohls Candy & Chocolate Gifts For Her Valentine's Day Valentine's day gift Valentine's Day Gifts kohls deals
What's the matter?