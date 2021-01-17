Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's

Up to 50% Off Valentine's Day Gifts + Extra 30% Off
8h ago
Expires : 01/24/21
Kohl's is offering up to 50% off Valentine's Day gifts, plus cardholders get an extra 30% off with code FAVORITE30 and free shipping with code JANMVCFREE applied at checkout!

Non-cardholders can get an extra 15% off purchases with code SAVINGS15 until 1/18 and free shipping on orders over $75.

Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

Notable Valentine's Day Gifts Categories:
  • Clothing + Lingerie
  • Candy + Cards
  • Jewelry + Accessories
  • Beauty
  • Extra Specials Gifts
  • See more

    💬 2  Comments

    Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
    EzzyLovesToSave
    EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
    29m ago
    Duplicate?
    Likes Reply
    stewartcherek
    stewartcherek (L3)
    39m ago
    Awesome 💕 Thanks!
    Likes Reply
