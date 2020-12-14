Walmart is launching their Layaway program today through 12/14! Avoid crowds and shop safely during COVID by heading in stores early and putting away holiday gifts.



Plus, Walmart makes gift shopping less stressful and more affordable with 'Buy Now, Pay Later w/ Affirm.' Choose to pay over a 3, 6 or 12-month period.



Use the store locator to find your nearest participating layaway store.



Layway Program Details:

There's no opening fee required for a Layaway



All you need to do is make a small down-payment of $10, or 10%, whichever is greater



Individual items must cost $10 or more



Your total purchase must be $50 or greater



You can make payments any time on your Layaway at any register in the store



You can sign up for email or text reminders about payments



Layaway is available in stores only, not online



Read more here