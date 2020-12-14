Holiday Layaway Starts Now!
Offer
+ In Store Shipping
Expires: 12/14/20
About this Deal
|Walmart is launching their Layaway program today through 12/14! Avoid crowds and shop safely during COVID by heading in stores early and putting away holiday gifts.
Plus, Walmart makes gift shopping less stressful and more affordable with 'Buy Now, Pay Later w/ Affirm.' Choose to pay over a 3, 6 or 12-month period.
Use the store locator to find your nearest participating layaway store.
Layway Program Details:
Related to this item:toys electronics Walmart gifts Holiday Shopping Holiday holiday layaway Layaway
What's the matter?