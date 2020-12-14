Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Expires: 12/14/20
Walmart is launching their Layaway program today through 12/14! Avoid crowds and shop safely during COVID by heading in stores early and putting away holiday gifts.

Plus, Walmart makes gift shopping less stressful and more affordable with 'Buy Now, Pay Later w/ Affirm.' Choose to pay over a 3, 6 or 12-month period.

Use the store locator to find your nearest participating layaway store.

Layway Program Details:
  • There's no opening fee required for a Layaway
  • All you need to do is make a small down-payment of $10, or 10%, whichever is greater
  • Individual items must cost $10 or more
  • Your total purchase must be $50 or greater
  • You can make payments any time on your Layaway at any register in the store
  • You can sign up for email or text reminders about payments
  • Layaway is available in stores only, not online
  • Read more here

Comments (2)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
8h ago
Now live!
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
10 days ago
(starts 8/28 - 12/14)2020
Reply
