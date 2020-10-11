Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Victorias Secret

$20 Lounge Bras & $25 Leggings + Free $25 Reward
$20.00 $69.50
8h ago
13  Likes 0  Comments
5
See Deal

About this Deal

Special Offer! Victoria's Secret is offering lounge bras for only $20.00 with free shipping on orders over $100. Or, Angel Card Holders use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.

Also shop Leggings (Multiple Styles) for only $25.00!

Plus, score a $25 'VS Holiday Reward Card' for free with your $20 purchase (redeemable from 12/3-18)!

Notable $25 Lounge Categories

Notable $20 Lounge Bras

sports gear Top Victoria's Secret Sports Bras Bottoms Free W/P Victoria's Secret Bras yoga & training
💬 Comments

