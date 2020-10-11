Victorias Secret
Special Offer! Victoria's Secret is offering lounge bras for only $20.00 with free shipping on orders over $100. Or, Angel Card Holders use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.
Also shop Leggings (Multiple Styles) for only $25.00!
Plus, score a $25 'VS Holiday Reward Card' for free with your $20 purchase (redeemable from 12/3-18)!
Notable $25 Lounge Categories
Notable $20 Lounge Bras
