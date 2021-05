LEGO is offering this Flower Bouquet for only $49.99 with free shipping!



Note: currently on backorder, which you can still order now. Will ship by May 20.



Details:

Let your imagination bloom



A unique gift for any occasion



15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties



Includes LEGO 'roses', 'daisies' and 'asters'



756-pieces in total



For aged 18+



Received 4+ stars from over 120 reviews

Also, score this Bonsai Tree for the same price!