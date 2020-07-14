Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
$19.88 Dresses (Multiple Styles)
$19.88 $100.00
Jul 13, 2020
Expires : 07/15/20
23  Likes 3  Comments
14
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎

About this Deal

LOFT is offering select dresses (multiple styles) for only $19.88 when you use code QUICK at checkout with free shipping on orders of $49 or more.

Other Notable Offers w/ Code QUICK

🏷 Deal Tags

fashion women's clothing gifts Top Summer Dresses Loft Women Dresses
💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jul 14, 2020
yes, sorry about that, please make an edit on this deal :)
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 14, 2020
Ok, Thank You
