Proozy is offering Lucky Brand Men's Stretch Boxer Briefs 3-Pack for only $5.99 when you use coupon code PZY599 at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $50+



Product Details :

Pouch has a right side opening and a vertical dart for supported shape.



Crotch gusset inseam allows for a close, streamlined fit.



Rear center panel prevents gaps in the back.



Label waistband with a soft underside for comfort.



53%Cotton, 42%Polyester, 5%Spandex