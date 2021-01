Get this Lunar New Year Mini Wallet right now at Coach Outlet for only $52.50 with free shipping on orders over $150.



Product Details:

Signature coated canvas and refined pebble leather



Two credit card slots



Snap closure, fabric lining



Outside open pocket



Detachable chain strap with 23 1/4" drop for shoulder or crossbody wear



Dimensions: 4" (L) x 3" (H) x 1" (W)