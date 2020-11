Macy's just released their 2020 Black Friday Ad!



This 56-page ad features deals available from 11/24 to 11/28. Score all-day Black Friday specials on 100s of items, including $15 MAC Lipstick, 60% off coats, and more.



Macy's 2020 Holiday Hours:

Tuesday (11/24): 11am - 10pm



Wednesday (11/25): 11am - 11:59pm



Thursday (11/26): closed



Friday (11/27): 5am - 11:59pm



Saturday (11/28): 8am - 11pm

