Macy's recently announced they will be closing approximately 36 more stores and one Bloomingdale's location this year. This is part of a three-year plan the retailer announced last year to shutter about 125 locations. During 2020, Macy's closed around 30 stores.



Although the company has seen some decline in profit and sales, considering the pandemic, results were not as bad as they could've been. On the upside, Macy's digital sales have increased and that trend is projected to continue with profits reaching somewhere in the billions.



A new store format is currently being tested out in stores and Macy's is looking forward to become more stable in 2021.



For a list of store closures, see list below.



List of Store Closure:

Arizona

Phoenix: Paradise Valley Mall



California

El Cajon: Parkway Plaza

Richmond: Hilltop Mall



Florida

Port Charlotte: Port Charlotte Town Center

Daytona Beach: Volusia Mall



Georgia

Atlanta: Greenbriar Mall



Hawaii

Lahaina: Hyatt Regency Maui



Illinois

Chicago: Water Tower Place



New York

New Hartford: Sangertown Square

White Plains: White Plains Galleria



Texas

Denton: Golden Triangle Mall

College Station: Post Oak Mall

San Antonio: Shops at Rivercenter

San Antonio: Rolling Oaks Mall

Lewisville: Vista Ridge Mall



Washington

Federal Way: The Commons at Federal Way

Spokane: NorthTown Mall



See Full List Here

Read more here.



Is a Macy's near you closing? Let us know in the comments below!