Macy's recently announced they will be closing approximately 36 more stores and one Bloomingdale's location this year. This is part of a three-year plan the retailer announced last year to shutter about 125 locations. During 2020, Macy's closed around 30 stores.
Although the company has seen some decline in profit and sales, considering the pandemic, results were not as bad as they could've been. On the upside, Macy's digital sales have increased and that trend is projected to continue with profits reaching somewhere in the billions.
A new store format is currently being tested out in stores and Macy's is looking forward to become more stable in 2021.
For a list of store closures, see list below.
List of Store Closure:
Read more here.
Is a Macy's near you closing? Let us know in the comments below!
