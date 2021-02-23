Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Macy's Plans to Close More Stores
News
21h ago
19  Likes 1  Comments
0
Macy's recently announced they will be closing approximately 36 more stores and one Bloomingdale's location this year. This is part of a three-year plan the retailer announced last year to shutter about 125 locations. During 2020, Macy's closed around 30 stores.

Although the company has seen some decline in profit and sales, considering the pandemic, results were not as bad as they could've been. On the upside, Macy's digital sales have increased and that trend is projected to continue with profits reaching somewhere in the billions.

A new store format is currently being tested out in stores and Macy's is looking forward to become more stable in 2021.

For a list of store closures, see list below.

List of Store Closure:
  • Arizona
    • Phoenix: Paradise Valley Mall

  • California
    • El Cajon: Parkway Plaza
    • Richmond: Hilltop Mall

  • Florida
    • Port Charlotte: Port Charlotte Town Center
    • Daytona Beach: Volusia Mall

  • Georgia
    • Atlanta: Greenbriar Mall

  • Hawaii
    • Lahaina: Hyatt Regency Maui

  • Illinois
    • Chicago: Water Tower Place

  • New York
    • New Hartford: Sangertown Square
    • White Plains: White Plains Galleria

  • Texas
    • Denton: Golden Triangle Mall
    • College Station: Post Oak Mall
    • San Antonio: Shops at Rivercenter
    • San Antonio: Rolling Oaks Mall
    • Lewisville: Vista Ridge Mall

  • Washington
    • Federal Way: The Commons at Federal Way
    • Spokane: NorthTown Mall

  • See Full List Here

Read more here.

Is a Macy's near you closing? Let us know in the comments below!

