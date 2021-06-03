Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Mayview Upholstered Square Arm Sofa with Buttonless Tufting
FREE SHIPPING
$299.00 $436.99
23h ago
Walmart is offering Mayview Upholstered Square Arm Sofa with Buttonless Tufting for just $299.00 (Reg. $436.99) + Free delivery included.

Offer Details:
  • Update your comfort and style with the Mayview Upholstered Square Arm Sofa with Buttonless Tufting
  • Available in seven gorgeous colors and configurations: Light Gray, Navy, Charcoal, Black Faux Leather, Camel Faux Leather, Green Velvet, and Navy Velvet
  • Timeless buttonless tufting and sleek 100% polyester upholstery ensure a clean aesthetic to match most décor
  • This product ships in one box to make maneuvering hallways and stairways a breeze
    This sofa includes comprehensive instructions to make assembly quick and simple
  • Spot clean only with warm water and light detergent
  • Sofa measures 76 x 31 x 35 inches
  • Featuring a 1-year warranty against manufacturer defects

