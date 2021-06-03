Walmart is offering Mayview Upholstered Square Arm Sofa with Buttonless Tufting for just $299.00 (Reg. $436.99) + Free delivery included.



Offer Details:

Update your comfort and style with the Mayview Upholstered Square Arm Sofa with Buttonless Tufting

Available in seven gorgeous colors and configurations: Light Gray, Navy, Charcoal, Black Faux Leather, Camel Faux Leather, Green Velvet, and Navy Velvet

Timeless buttonless tufting and sleek 100% polyester upholstery ensure a clean aesthetic to match most décor

This product ships in one box to make maneuvering hallways and stairways a breeze

This sofa includes comprehensive instructions to make assembly quick and simple

Spot clean only with warm water and light detergent

Sofa measures 76 x 31 x 35 inches

Featuring a 1-year warranty against manufacturer defects