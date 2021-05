Walmart is offering these 5-Pack Hanes Men's FreshIQ Comfort Boxers for only $16.99 with free shipping!



Details:

ComfortSoft fabric is t-shirt soft



Comfort Flex waistband won't pinch or bind



Tag free comfort, no scratchy label



No gap fly, guaranteed



Received 4+ stars from over 60 reviews

Compare to $18.69 at Target.