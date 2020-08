Lands End is offering Men's Lightweight Classic Squall Jacket for only $24.98 (Reg. $89.95) when you use coupon BALL at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $75+



Product Details :

Durable shell made from waterproof, windproof nylon fabric



Lightweight mesh lining keeps it breathable



Classic Squall styling with banded hem and cuffs



360° reflectivity helps keep you visible at night



Zip front with chin guard and interior storm guard



Secure zippered pockets



100% nylon shell. Machine wash. Imported