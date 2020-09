Office Depot is offering 17" New Balance Players Backpack in 3 colors for only $13.93 with free shipping.



Notable Options:

UV Blue



Gunmetal



Black

Details:

Computer sleeve fits laptops up to 17"



Polyester backpack with scratch-resistant bottom is ideal for daily use



Accessory and side pockets hold small items, like pens, pencils, keys, water bottles and power cords



Padded back and shoulder straps for comfortable carrying