Up to 90% Off 'Clear The Rack' Clearance w/ Extra 25%

Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 09/11/20
Hey Nordy Club members [free to join], get early access to the Up to 90% Off 'Clear the Rack' Event over at Nordstrom Rack when you receive an extra 25% off (discount auto applied)! Shipping is free on of $100 or more.

Note: must log in to your account to get the discount. Early access ends at 9pm PST, and then the sale is open for everyone beginning 9/4.

Other Notable Offers:

Related to this item:

