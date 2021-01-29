Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Lane Bryant

Lane Bryant is offering new customers $10 off your purchase of $10 or more when you simply text code DIVA to number 552255 to receive a unique coupon code and to sign up for special text offers.

Already a text subscriber? Try texting the code STOP to number 552255 to unsubscribe. Then, try sending the code above!

Note: coupon exclusions may apply.

Other Notable Offers:

💬 6  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
DivaToya
DivaToya (L2)
34m ago
💕 💕
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
4h ago
👍 🔥 🔥
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
5h ago
Updated, Still Valid
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
20 days ago
Expiration Date Varies By Sign Up
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
20 days ago
Ohhh thanks for that info 👍☺😁. Should I remove the expiry date and leave it at limited time only?
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
20 days ago
👍
Likes Reply
see more comments 3
