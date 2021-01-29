Lane Bryant
Lane Bryant is offering new customers $10 off your purchase of $10 or more when you simply text code DIVA to number 552255 to receive a unique coupon code and to sign up for special text offers.
Already a text subscriber? Try texting the code STOP to number 552255 to unsubscribe. Then, try sending the code above!
Note: coupon exclusions may apply.
