Victorias Secret
$5 ea.
$13 ea.
3h ago
Expires : Today
16 Likes 1 Comments
10See Deal
About this Deal
|
Victoria's Secret is offering cardholders early access to their 7 for $35 Panties event with code VCPARTY used at checkout! Cardholders can also use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on $50, or get free shipping with any bra purchase.
Plus, you'll receive a $20 Summer Reward Card for free with your purchase, which would drop your price for 7 panties down to $15 ($2.15 each)!
Note: $20 Reward is redeemable from 5/12 to 5/25.
Not a cardholder? Apply here.
More Notable Offers:
What's the matter?