Victorias Secret

7 for $35 Panties + Free $20 Reward
$5 ea. $13 ea.
3h ago
Expires : Today
Victoria's Secret is offering cardholders early access to their 7 for $35 Panties event with code VCPARTY used at checkout! Cardholders can also use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on $50, or get free shipping with any bra purchase.

Plus, you'll receive a $20 Summer Reward Card for free with your purchase, which would drop your price for 7 panties down to $15 ($2.15 each)!

Note: $20 Reward is redeemable from 5/12 to 5/25.

Not a cardholder? Apply here.

More Notable Offers:

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
31m ago
💕 💕 💕
