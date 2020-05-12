Kate Spade Surprise Sale
$79.00
$359.00
13h ago
Expires : Today
12 Likes 0 Comments
0See Deal
About this Deal
|
Today only, Kate Spade is offering Patice Satchel for just $79 (Reg. $359) in 6 different colors. Free shipping & returns included on all orders.
Product Details:
Don't forget to shop Up to 75% Off Everything and you can always shop by Categories including Handbag, Wallets, Jewlry, Clothing, Accessories and more!
🏷 Deal TagsFree Shipping fashion kate spade Accessories Handbags Satchel Holiday satchel bags
What's the matter?