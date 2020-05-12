Today only, Kate Spade is offering Patice Satchel for just $79 (Reg. $359) in 6 different colors. Free shipping & returns included on all orders.



Product Details:

8"h x 11"w x 3.7"d

handle drop: 5"

strap drop: 22"

foil embossed logo

satchel with top zip closure

interior back slip pocket

exterior front slip pocket



Don't forget to shop Up to 75% Off Everything and you can always shop by Categories including Handbag, Wallets, Jewlry, Clothing, Accessories and more!