Kate Spade Surprise Sale

Patrice Small Top Zip Wristlet (2 Colors)
FREE SHIPPING
$31.20 $119.00
10h ago
Kate Spade is offering their Patrice Small Top Zip Wristlet (2 Colors) for only $31.20 when you use code TAKEYOURPICK (extra 20% off) at checkout with free shipping!

Details:
  • Two way spade jacquard lining
  • Wristlet with zip closure
  • 3 credit card slots
  • Exterior zip pocket on front

Shop more extra 20% off deals w/ the code above here!

Women Free Shipping women's clothing gifts Wallets Accessories Wristlet kate spade new york
