This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
Petite Croft & Barrow Essential Boatneck Top
FREE SHIPPING
$2.79
$16.00
Jul 18, 2020
Expires : 07/26/20
18 Likes 1 Comments
0See Deal
About this Deal
|
Kohl's is offering this Petite Croft & Barrow® Essential Boatneck Top for only $2.79 when cardholders use code SUMMER30 (extra 30% w/ card) and free shipping with code JULYMVCFREE at checkout.
Non-cardholders can use code SHOP15 for an extra 15% off with free shipping!
Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash (redeemable from 7/27-8/2)!
🏷 Deal TagsWomen clothing tops Croft & Barrow
What's the matter?