Victorias Secret

$20 PINK Leggings + $25 Half-Zip Polar Fleece w/ Free Blanket Offer
16h ago
Expires : 12/13/20
Shop the Victoria's Secret PINK $20 seamless legging & $25 half-zips sale through 12/13. Don't forget toredeem your $25 'VS Holiday Reward Card'. Shipping is free on orders $100+. Angel Card Holders use promo code: VCSHIP50 for free shipping on orders $50+.

Note: Get a free Sherpa Blanket with your $100+ PINK purchase when you use promo code: GETPINK100 at checkout.


$20 Leggings & $25 Half-Zips Sale

Top leggings Holiday Shopping Bottoms holiday gifts Victoria's Secret PINK yoga & training Half-Zip Sweatshirt
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
11h ago
First time I recall, that PINK has had $20 leggings! (Usually $25 on sale.)
👀 Related Deals
