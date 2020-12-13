Victorias Secret
Sale
16h ago
Expires : 12/13/20
18 Likes 1 Comments
0See Deal
About this Deal
|
Shop the Victoria's Secret PINK $20 seamless legging & $25 half-zips sale through 12/13. Don't forget toredeem your $25 'VS Holiday Reward Card'. Shipping is free on orders $100+. Angel Card Holders use promo code: VCSHIP50 for free shipping on orders $50+.
Note: Get a free Sherpa Blanket with your $100+ PINK purchase when you use promo code: GETPINK100 at checkout.
$20 Leggings & $25 Half-Zips Sale
🏷 Deal TagsTop leggings Holiday Shopping Bottoms holiday gifts Victoria's Secret PINK yoga & training Half-Zip Sweatshirt
What's the matter?