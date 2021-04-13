Victorias Secret
$19.50ea
$28.95ea
12h ago
19 Likes 1 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
Right now, Victoria's Secret is offering 2 for $39 PINK Ultimate Sports Bras ($19.50 each)! Just add 2 to your cart and your discount will auto apply at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $50 with code VCSHIP50 used at checkout.
Plus, earn a $20 Summer Reward Card for free with any $20 purchase (redeemable from 5/12 to 5/25).
More Notable Sales:
🏷 Deal TagsWomen underwear Top Victoria's Secret Bras Activewear Sports Bras yoga & training
What's the matter?