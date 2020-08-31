Victoria's Secret is offering PINK Ultimate & Butterfly Leggings for just $30.00 with free shipping on $100+ orders, or over $50 when you pay via your PINK credit card.



Plus, earn a free $20 Fall Reward Card on any $20 purchase. Redeemable from 9/10 to 9/23.



More Notable Offers:

5 for $30 PINK Panties