$30 PINK Ultimate & Butterfly Leggings + Free $20 Reward Card

$30.00 $59.95
+ Free* Shipping
Victorias Secret Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Victoria's Secret is offering PINK Ultimate & Butterfly Leggings for just $30.00 with free shipping on $100+ orders, or over $50 when you pay via your PINK credit card.

Plus, earn a free $20 Fall Reward Card on any $20 purchase. Redeemable from 9/10 to 9/23.

More Notable Offers:

