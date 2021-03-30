Victoria's Secret is offering 5 panties for free when PINK Nation members [free to join] buy 3 tops or bottoms (includes bras and swim) via the mobile app [iOS or Android] now through 4/20! Shipping is free on orders over $50.



Plus, score a $20 Off Summer Reward Card for free with your purchase (redeemable from 5/12 to 5/25)!



Note: track progress in app from now to 4/20. Free panty offer will be redeemable from 4/26 to 5/10.



Other Notable Offers:

Free Towel w/ $50 purchase via code SWIMBONUS